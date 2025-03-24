Dallas Cowboys legend campaigns for Ashton Jeanty in NFL Draft
It is no secret that the Dallas Cowboys need to bolster the running game this offseason. Despite adding veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in NFL free agency, there is still the need for a featured back and that opportunity could come in the NFL Draft.
One name that has been consistently tied to Dallas is Fort Worth native Ashton Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up.
Jeanty has expressed his desire to be a Dallas Cowboys, and if he is available when the team is on the clock, one Cowboys legend believes the team should make him the pick.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recently discussed the Cowboys options and went with Jeanty of Texas Longhorns star Matthew Golden.
Of course, there is a good chance Jeanty will be off the board when the Cowboys' pick comes around.
This past season, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.0 yards per carry. Throughout his collegiate career, Jeanty has rushed for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns while adding 862 yards and six scores receiving.
It will be interesting to see what direction the Cowboys go in the draft, but all signs are pointing to the team addressing running back or wide receiver.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
