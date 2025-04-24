Cowboys jump into top 5 with massive trade projection
The Dallas Cowboys have the No. 12 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but that could all change as trade chatter looms for the first round.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggests a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars that would move the Cowboys up to No. 5 overall, allowing them to take one of the top offensive linemen in this year's draft.
"The Cowboys may hope that a healthier roster is enough for them to return to relevance in 2025. However, Dallas needs to upgrade its offensive line if it hopes to become a serious playoff contender," Knox wrote.
"Future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin retired this offseason, and tackle Tyler Guyton left plenty to be desired as a rookie last season—Pro Football Focus graded him 115th out of 140 tackles.
"Making an aggressive play for one of the top linemen in the 2025 class would make sense. Only two line prospects—LSU's Will Campbell and Missouri's Armand Membou—received first-round grades from the B/R Scouting Department. Landing one of them would be a win for Dallas.
"Membou could immediately slot in at right tackle and provide a big upgrade over Terence Steele. Campbell could either start at guard or left tackle, which could put Guyton back at his natural position on the right side.
"Moving into one of the top five or six draft slots wouldn't be particularly cheap, but it could net the Cowboys another 10-year starter along their once-vaunted offensive line."
The Cowboys would have to part ways with a second-round pick, a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in order to move up seven spots, but if Dallas can get a mainstay in the trenches, it could be worth the price of admission.
It isn't in Jerry Jones' nature to take an offensive lineman by trading up into the top five of a draft for one, but this could give the Cowboys someone to rely on for a very long time.
