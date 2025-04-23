Cowboy Roundup: Sleeper o-line NFL Draft prospects, Experts torn on team's pick
Happy Wednesday aka NFL Draft Eve, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are almost there.
In just over 24 hours, we will finally get to learn who the newest members of the team are when the new group of NFL first-rounders is announced. It should be an exciting moment around the league.
MORE: NFL Draft 2025: Rankings the best Dallas Cowboys options in Round 1
Everyone knows the Cowboys could go in several different directions, and after the pre-draft press conference things aren't any clearer than they were before.
While we wait to see where everyone will land, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making the rounds online and on social media. Indulge.
Sleeper offensive linemen who could help team
The Dallas Cowboys could use help in the trenches, but there are other needs that should take priority. Blogging the Boys has a list of some players who could help Dallas in the trenches during Day 3 of the draft.
NFL Draft experts torn on team's first-round pick
Everyone seems torn on the Cowboys first-round pick, including the NFL Draft experts. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at what all of the talking heads are saying.
Cowboys Quick Hits
