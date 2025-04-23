Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Sleeper o-line NFL Draft prospects, Experts torn on team's pick

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Wednesday, April 23.

Josh Sanchez

Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Esa Pole celebrates after a game against the Hawaii Warriors.
Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Esa Pole celebrates after a game against the Hawaii Warriors. / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Wednesday aka NFL Draft Eve, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are almost there.

In just over 24 hours, we will finally get to learn who the newest members of the team are when the new group of NFL first-rounders is announced. It should be an exciting moment around the league.

MORE: NFL Draft 2025: Rankings the best Dallas Cowboys options in Round 1

Everyone knows the Cowboys could go in several different directions, and after the pre-draft press conference things aren't any clearer than they were before.

While we wait to see where everyone will land, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making the rounds online and on social media. Indulge.

Sleeper offensive linemen who could help team

Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Myles Hinton celebrates after defeating the Washington Huskies.
Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Myles Hinton celebrates after defeating the Washington Huskies. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys could use help in the trenches, but there are other needs that should take priority. Blogging the Boys has a list of some players who could help Dallas in the trenches during Day 3 of the draft.

NFL Draft experts torn on team's first-round pick

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Everyone seems torn on the Cowboys first-round pick, including the NFL Draft experts. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at what all of the talking heads are saying.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Micah Parsons, Cowboys appear far apart on contract after Stephen Jones comments... Cowboys' draft strategy will be influenced by Brian Schottenheimer... Jerry Jones says 'substantial trades' in the works ahead of NFL Draft... Cowboys consider reunion with former NFL Defensive Player of the Year... Cowboys may not target offensive playmaker in Round 1 of NFL Draft... Cowboys insider reveals possible 'darkhorse' pick in Round 1 of NFL Draft... Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' home filled with tears after Luka Doncic trade... Is new OC Klayton Adams key to Cowboys' Round 1 pick in NFL Draft?

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News