Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft
There are several potential scenarios for the Dallas Cowboys on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, and with just a few days until the team finds itself officially on the clock, there are varying opinions on what direction the team could go.
Most in NFL circles appear to believe Dallas will target a wide receiver on Day 1.
After that, other major areas of need are running back, defensive back, and some help in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
In a final mock draft from Jon Machota of The Athletic, the Cowboys perfectly nail a three-round haul that fills the team's biggest needs by the end of Day 2.
In the first round, Dallas lands Arizona's massive wide receiver target Tetairoa McMillan, who can not only perfectly complement CeeDee Lamb's skillset, but add a serious redzone threat.
With their pick in the second round, Dallas turns to the defensive side of the ball and takes a swing on stud Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos, which would be viewed as a bit of a risk with Ohio State running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins still on the board.
Rounding out Day 2 of the draft, the Cowboys finally land their running back with Tennessee Vols star Dylan Sampson, who has been compared to former Cowboys starter Tony Pollard.
"Sampson gives Dallas a player capable of being its lead back. He rushed for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns last season," Machota wrote.
"Dane Brugler’s breakdown of Sampson in his annual draft guide also made him sound like a good fit. 'Sampson is undersized by NFL standards and his inconsistent tempo gets him in trouble,' he wrote, 'but he is equal parts fast, physical and slippery as a runner and shows promise as a pass catcher. He can have a Tony Pollard-like impact for an NFL backfield.'"
If Dallas were to hit those three picks, it would be hard for Cowboys Nation to complain about the three-round haul. Let's hope they can find similar value this week when the draft actually kicks off.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
