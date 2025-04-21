Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider
The 2025 NFL Draft is just days away and many in Dallas Cowboys Nation have their fingers crossed that the team will make a splash on the offensive side of the ball.
While the Cowboys have been a trendy team to project one of the top wide receiver prospects took in NFL circles, there could be other factors at play.
Cowboys COO Stephen Jones has said the team could consider a trade back, while one NFL insider suggested the team could be looking to bolster the offensive line.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated recently shared his thoughts and threw a "curveball" with his Dallas info by writing that one player to keep an eye on is North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel, a name very rarely linked to the Cowboys until now.
"Yes, this would be a little early for Zabel. But he’s considered a pick that’s safe like Duke C Graham Barton was a year ago, and Barton had a very solid rookie year for the Buccaneers," Breer wrote.
"Everyone seems to like Zabel, and I’d bet he won’t make it out of the teens, so this isn’t too much of a reach."
It would be an interesting pick for Dallas that would undeniably fill a major need, but it may not be as well received as one of the top wide receivers like Matthew Golden or Tetairoa McMillan, who Breer also mentioned as potential targets.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
