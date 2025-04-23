Cowboys NFL Draft curveball could be coming on defense in Round 1
The Dallas Cowboys have been largely connected to taking a wide receiver with their first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 12 overall.
However, they still have plenty of needs elsewhere, including at running back, offensive line, and in multiple spots on the defensive side of the ball.
And according to ESPN's Dan Graziano, while one of the top receivers is still the favorite for the selection, Dallas could shock the world and go with a front seven defensive player instead. Or more specifically, a linebacker.
"Many around the league believe the Cowboys are likely to take a wide receiver at No. 12. Dallas could have its pick of them -- outside of (Travis) Hunter, of course. (Tetairoa) McMillan and Texas' Matthew Golden are the two names to watch if the Cowboys go that direction," Graziano said. "Another name to watch for Dallas, though, on the other side of the ball: Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. He is extremely well regarded by teams and could go higher than expected if some team (Cowboys? 49ers? Colts?) loses out on its Plan A on Thursday night."
If the Cowboys do indeed go in this direction and elect to improve the defense, Campbell could come in and make an immediate impact for Dallas at a position of great need, particularly with DeMarvion Overshown's return date an unknown.
On top of that, just like Cowboys' superstar Micah Parsons, Campbell would have a chance to make an impact all over the field, whether it is coming off of the edge in pass -rushing situations or as a traditional off-ball linebacker.
With the Crimson Tide last season, Campbell was a jack of all trades, finishing as a first-team All-Sec performer and tallying 117 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks in 13 games.
And if the Cowboys can add that type of production to the linebacker room and to the pass rush by adding Campbell at No. 12, he could go a long way in suring up a defense that was lack luster in 2024.
