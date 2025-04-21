Cowboys urged to pursue trade for star WR from NFC powerhouse
The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to two of the top wide receiver prospects in the NFL draft, with Tetairoa McMillan and Matthew Golden emerging as their top options.
With the draft rapidly approaching, that feeling has shifted. The Cowboys have suggested they could trade back, and they’re showing interest in several offensive linemen.
MORE: Cowboys 'enamored' with big-bodied national champion NFL Draft prospect
It might be smokescreen, but there’s also a chance Dallas could look to improve the O-line. If so, they’ll still need another starter across from CeeDee Lamb, and Clarence Hill has a perfect solution.
The Cowboys’ insider shared a tweet suggesting Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams could be on the trade block and called him a “perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb.”
A first-round pick from Alabama in 2022, Williams enters his fourth season in the league. Detroit is expected to exercise the fifth-year option in his rookie deal, but they’re not guaranteed to give him a long-term deal, leading to a belief he could be traded.
The 24-year-old has had his share of concerns, being suspended twice in his career. When he’s on the field, however, he’s electric.
In 2024, Williams hauled in 58 passes for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns. His average of 17.3 yards per reception would be exactly the type of explosion the Dallas offense needs to take its next step.
