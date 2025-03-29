Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL Draft hats featuring awesome tribute to America's Team
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft where they currently hold the No. 12 overall pick. The Cowboys have several areas of need and a number of talented prospects who should be available when they are on the clock.
Dallas could go a number of different directions, but many expect the team to target a running back or wide receiver in the first round.
While we don't know what player will be suiting up for the Cowboys in the fall, we do know what the player will be proudly rocking on their head when they shake hands with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
New Era recently unveiled the 2025 NFL Draft Caps for every team, with each hat featuring a unique pin that has special meaning to the franchise.
For the Cowboys, the pin pays homage to the moniker of "America's Team.
The pin is the outline of the United States, with the pattern of the American flag.
Right in the middle is a giant Cowboys star logo, reminding everyone around the league who is truly America's Team.
Love 'em or hate 'em, the popularity of the Cowboys isn't going to die down anytime soon.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
