Cowboys fill major need with two-time All-American in new mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys might have two of the top corners in the NFL on their roster, but thanks to injuries and future contract uncertainties, as well as the loss of Jourdan Lewis, it still remains a major need.
Fortunately, the 2025 NFL Draft could provide them exactly the chance they need to solidify that position, with two extremely talented corners having the potential to be available at No. 12 overall.
And according to a recent mock draft from NFL analyst Pete Prisco, that's exactly what direction they will take.
"He looked like a top-10 pick in 2023, but an injury limited him in 2024," Prisco said. "How he runs his 40-yard dash will be big, but he plays long and athletic and plays fast enough. The Cowboys need to add a young corner who can start."
Johnson is coming off a bit of a disappointing 2024 campaign, having missed a good portion of the season due to injury. However, when healthy both this season and last, he was one of the nation's most dominant coverage players. He is so good in fact, that despite only playing six games in 2024, he was named a second-team All-American and second-team All-Big Ten performer.
Unfortunately for Johnson, a hamstring injury sidelined him from his Pro Day opportunity in Ann Arbor last Friday, so he did not have the opportunity to show off his speed or coverage skills to NFL scouts.
Nevertheless, he is regarded as a top-10 player in the class by most draft experts, including Mel Kiper Jr. - in large part because of his dominant sophomore season.
In 2023 while playing a full schedule, Johnson was first-team All-American, first-team All-Big Ten, helped lead the Wolverines to a national title, and even earned the National Championship MVP Award. That season, he also allowed just 17 catches on 321 coverage snaps, did not give up a single touchdown, and was second in the nation in opponent QB rating when targeted.
And if he can recapture that kind of production, he could very well be a fit in the new Dallas Cowboys defensive scheme.
