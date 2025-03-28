Cowboys 'really like' elite NFL Draft prospect with unicorn skillset
Do Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have a storm brewing ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft? There have been rumblings that the Cowboys, who currently hold the No. 12 overall pick, could be looking to move up in the draft order.
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic on her Scoop City podcast, the target could be none other than Colorado Buffaloes superstar and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
Russini says Jerry Jones "really likes" Hunter, which should come as no surprise.
Hunter, who is widely regarded as the No. 1 overall prospect in this year's draft class, has expressed his interest in continuing to play cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL.
Last season, Hunter hauled in 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Hunter recorded 35 tackles, 11 passes defensed, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.
Hunter nearly swept the college football awards, winning the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, Chuck Bednarik Award, Fred Biletnikoff Award, and was named the College Football Player of the Year, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and a unanimous All-American.
While the Cowboys would have to swing a massive trade to put the team in position to draft Hunter, but Jerry Jones is unpredictable. And what better way to pull a Jerry Jones move than to steal the headlines on NFL Draft Day.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
