Dallas Cowboys earn unflattering 2025 win total projection from ESPN
2024 was a rough campaign for the Dallas Cowboys. They entered the year with plenty of hope following three consecutive 12-5 seasons, only to fall to 7-10.
It's easy to pick apart the roster following such a decline, but injuries have to be taken into account. Dallas lost Dak Prescott after eight games, Micah Parsons for four, and had Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland playing together for only one game.
MORE: Cowboys insider makes case for disruptive DT in Round 1 of 2025 draft
Despite these issues, they still had an outside shot at the postseason heading into the final stretch. That's a testament to the players, who never gave up.
Even with that being the case, ESPN isn't expecting much more this season. Perhaps they're overlooking the injuries, or maybe they believe the move from Mike McCarthy to Brian Schottenheimer at head coach is a downgrade.
Whatever their reasoning, they have the Cowboys' win total at just 8.5 games. Of course, they're spinning this like a positive, stating they have the longest current stretch of at least 8 wins on their projections.
"This would be the 22nd consecutive season that Dallas has a win total of at least 8, the longest streak by any team this century." — ESPN
MORE: Micah Parsons reacts to viral photo of Penn State's Lavar Arrington II
Still, they lowered their Super Bowl odds tremendously despite a far more impressive offseason than one year ago.
"The Cowboys opened last season 16-1 to win the Super Bowl. They are 50-1 this season." — ESPN
Of course, we all know these win total projections mean nothing in the end. That said, it doesn't seem as if anyone outside of Dallas expects them to improve much at all, which is historically when they're at their best.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3-round NFL mock draft: Cowboys trade back leads to shocking pick
5 Cowboys players who have to fight to keep their job in 2025
Dallas Cowboys named great fit for 'freakish' NFL Draft edge prospect
Cowboys to meet with elite NFL Draft edge prospect eager to learn from Micah Parsons
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries