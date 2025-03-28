Micah Parsons, Cowboys have had 'extensive talks' eyeing NFL record-setting deal
One of the biggest things remaining on the Dallas Cowboys' offseason to-do list is extending superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal.
Parsons is a generational talent who consistently produces and shows his ability to change games and he's ready to be paid for his production.
According to the Dallas Morning News, Parsons is eyeing a $200 million contract that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL and the league's first-ever $200 million defender.
The report states Parsons' agent David Mulugheta and the Cowboys' front office held "preliminary discussions about a contract at the NFL scouting combine in late February."
The report adds, "Jerry Jones has had extensive talks with Parsons about his contract," but notes "no serious talks" have been had since the meeting with the front office in February.
As Dallas once again flirts with the waiting game, all they are doing is watching Parsons' price tag soar so they need to act with a sense of urgency and get a deal done. If anyone is worth becoming the NFL's first $200 million defender, it's Micah Parsons.
Despite missing four games for the Cowboys last season, he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the league and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.
By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White. If he can stay healthy, Parsons is the type of player destined for Canton.
Get the deal done, Jerry. It is long overdue.
