Cowboys' 6th-round NFL Draft selection receives lukewarm grade
The Dallas Cowboys selected Oregon offensive tackle Ajani Corenlius with their lone pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Cowboys started this draft journey with an offensive lineman selection in Tyler Booker all the way back in the first round.
With their sixth round selection, the franchise is continuing to get younger on the offensive line. However, Bleacher Report's instant NFL Draft grades only gave the Cowboys a C for this selection.
Here's what they had to say on the Cornelius pick:
"The Oregon Ducks had awesome offensive tackle bookends over the last two seasons. Josh Conerly Jr. found his way into this year’s first round, while right tackle Ajani Cornelius fell to the sixth. Cornelius has a clear pathway to eventually becoming a starter with the Dallas Cowboys, though. If the Cowboys need to create salary-cap space, as they seemingly do every offseason, right tackle Terence Steele could very well be released, thus giving Cornelius an opportunity. Cornelius alongside Tyler Booker is the Cowboys’ likely starting right side at some point in the future."
Cornelius spent his entire college career at right tackle. If the Cowboys are looking for a cheap line for the foreseeable future, like Bleacher Report indicates, then fans have a chance to see Cornelius get important snaps sooner, rather than later.
