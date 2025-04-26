Biggest needs remaining for Dallas Cowboys in NFL Draft Day 3
The Dallas Cowboys had a very productive first three rounds in the 2025 NFL Draft.
First, they addressed their holes on the offensive line, taking guard Tyler Booker out of Alabama. They then addressed their defensive needs with edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku out of Boston College and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. out of East Carolina.
However, they have yet to address their two biggest needs, and are as of yet without a pick in Round 4, they may have to wait even longer, barring a trade.
With that in mind, lets take a look at the three biggest needs remaining for the Dallas Cowboys on Day 3 in the NFL Draft.
Running Back
Without a doubt, the Cowboys simply must address the running back spot at some point in this draft. As it stands, Dallas has Miles Sanders, Javonte Williams and Deuce Vaughn and Malik Davis on the roster. All of those players have some talent, but none are thought to be capable to be a bell cow running back in the NFL. And that is what the Cowboys need above everything else going into next season.
There are still some backs on the board, including Bhayshul Tuten, Ollie Gordon and Cam Skattebo, but without a fourth round pick, both of those players could be gone by the time Dallas is back on the clock.
Wide Receiver
If running back wasn't the biggest need for Dallas, it would have to be wide receiver, and through three rounds, they have yet to addreess the position and get CeeDee Lamb and Dake Prescott any help. As it stands, there aren't a ton of high value players at the position that are left on the board - especially by Round 5.
Isaiah Bond is probably the best talent, but has legal issues he is facing. There is also Tory Horton out of Colorado State, Jalen Royals out of Utah State, and names like Bru McCoy from Tennessee, Tez Johnson from Oregon and Xavier Restrepo from Miami. Again, all good players, but the Cowboys might need to trade up to be sure to land one of these talents.
Tight End
After running back and wide receiver, the other spot that could be addressed is tight end. Jake Ferguson underwhelmed in 2024, and they could use some additional talent at the position. Giving Prescott another weapon certainly wouldn't hurt either. But as it stands, he would surely take any help on offense at this point. Gunnar Helm out of Texas is likely the best player available at the position.
