Cowboys Country

Cowboys third round selection considered 'massive steal' in latest draft grade

The Dallas Cowboys' third round selection is being considered a massive steal in one 2025 NFL Draft grade explanation.

Tyler Reed

East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel (DB27) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel (DB27) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys went with a big defense selection with the No. 77 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. The team selected cornerback Shavon Revel.

Revel spent three seasons with East Carolina. However, his 2024 season was cut short due to injury, with Revel only appearing in three games.

RELATED: Cowboys earn high praise with 2025 NFL Draft second round selection grade

However, even with the injury, some are calling the selection from the Cowboys a massive steal. SB Nation's draft grades have the Cowboys earning an A with this selection.

Shavon Reve
Navy Midshipmen wide receiver Regis Velez runs the ball against East Carolina Pirates defensive back Shavon Revel during the second quarter at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

"Another corner who has an injury issue, but if he’s cleared he can be a massive steal. Revel is long and physical at the line of scrimmage, and when healthy he can turn interceptions into touchdowns. This feels like a pick the Cowboys would make, taking a swing on a prospect with an injury. I think Revel can be really good if healthy, so I’m excited for this," wrote Joseph Acosta.

When healthy, the Cowboys' defense is one of the better defensive units in the NFL. However, Revel will also be bringing his own history when he lands in Dallas.

But it does appear the team is adding another freak athlete to a defense that should be able to swarm offenses all game long.

In his junior season with East Carolina, Revel was a physical force with 54 tackles from the cornerback position. Expect the Cowboys' secondary to stay physical.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft

Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week

Cowboys urged to pursue trade for star WR from NFC powerhouse

Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider

Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News