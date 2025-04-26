Cowboys third round selection considered 'massive steal' in latest draft grade
The Dallas Cowboys went with a big defense selection with the No. 77 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. The team selected cornerback Shavon Revel.
Revel spent three seasons with East Carolina. However, his 2024 season was cut short due to injury, with Revel only appearing in three games.
However, even with the injury, some are calling the selection from the Cowboys a massive steal. SB Nation's draft grades have the Cowboys earning an A with this selection.
"Another corner who has an injury issue, but if he’s cleared he can be a massive steal. Revel is long and physical at the line of scrimmage, and when healthy he can turn interceptions into touchdowns. This feels like a pick the Cowboys would make, taking a swing on a prospect with an injury. I think Revel can be really good if healthy, so I’m excited for this," wrote Joseph Acosta.
When healthy, the Cowboys' defense is one of the better defensive units in the NFL. However, Revel will also be bringing his own history when he lands in Dallas.
But it does appear the team is adding another freak athlete to a defense that should be able to swarm offenses all game long.
In his junior season with East Carolina, Revel was a physical force with 54 tackles from the cornerback position. Expect the Cowboys' secondary to stay physical.
