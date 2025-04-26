Shedeur Sanders among best players available for Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft
The Dallas Cowboys have had a solid first two nights of work in the 2025 NFL draft.
There was some initial frustration when they didn't select an offensive playmaker in Round 1, but rather went with Alabama guard Tyler Booker. Despite the disappointment, no one could argue that Booker wasn't a good pick.
On Day 2, they might have done even better. Dallas landed two potential starters with Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku at No. 44 and East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel at No. 76. The Cowboys don't have a pick in Round 4, but are scheduled to make seven selections on Day 3.
Here's a look at who they could target during the final day of the draft, starting with Shedeur Sanders, who is shockingly still on the board.
Quarterback
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Will Howard, Ohio State
Quinn Ewers, Texas
Kyle McCord, Syracuse
Running Back
Damien Martinez, Miami
Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
Cam Skattebo, ASU
Devin Neal, Kansas
DJ Giddens, Kansas State
Jordan James, Oregon
Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
Brashard Smith, SMU
Trevor Etienne, Georgia
Jaydon Blue, Texas
Wide Receiver
Jalen Royals, Utah State
Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
Tory Horton, Colorado State
Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Isaiah Bond, Texas
Tez Johnson, Oregon
Tight End
Gunnar Helm, Texas
Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech
Luke Lachey, Iowa
Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech
Joshua Simon, South Carolina
Offensive Line
Marcus Mbow, G, Purdue
Seth McLaughlin, C
Cameron Williams, T, Texas
Logan Brown, T, Kansas
Ajani Cornelius, T, Oregon
Miles Frazier, G, LSU
Luke Kandra, C, Cincinnati
Jack Nelson, T, Wisconsin
EDGE
Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia
Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
Defesnive Tackle
Joshua Farmer, Florida State
Deone Walker, Kentucky
Ty Robinson, Nebraska
JJ Pegues, Ole Miss
Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
Linebacker
Chris Paul, Jr., Ole Miss
Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
Cody Simon, Ohio State
Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
Barrett Carter, Clemson
Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
Cornerback
Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Quincy Riley, Louisville
Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
Zah Frazier, UTSA
Safety
Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
Malachi Moore, Alabama
R.J. Mickens, Clemson
Lathan Ransom, Alabama
Jaylen Reed, Penn State
Cowboys remaining picks
- Round 5: Pick 12 (No. 149 overall)
- Round 5: Pick 38 (No. 174 overall)
- Round 6: Pick 28 (No. 204 overall)
- Round 6: Pick 35 (No. 211 overall)
- Round 7: Pick 1 (No. 217 overall)
- Round 7: Pick 23 (No. 239 overall)
- Round 7: Pick 31 (No. 247 overall)
The final day kicks off an noon ET Saturday.
