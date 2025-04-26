Cowboys Country

Shedeur Sanders among best players available for Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft

Which players are still on the board for the Dallas Cowboys on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Randy Gurzi

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders prepares to pass in the second half against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders prepares to pass in the second half against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have had a solid first two nights of work in the 2025 NFL draft.

There was some initial frustration when they didn't select an offensive playmaker in Round 1, but rather went with Alabama guard Tyler Booker. Despite the disappointment, no one could argue that Booker wasn't a good pick.

On Day 2, they might have done even better. Dallas landed two potential starters with Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku at No. 44 and East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel at No. 76. The Cowboys don't have a pick in Round 4, but are scheduled to make seven selections on Day 3.

Here's a look at who they could target during the final day of the draft, starting with Shedeur Sanders, who is shockingly still on the board.

Quarterback

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Will Howard, Ohio State
Quinn Ewers, Texas
Kyle McCord, Syracuse

Running Back

Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten runs after a catch against the Clemson Tigers at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten runs after a catch against the Clemson Tigers at Lane Stadium. / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Damien Martinez, Miami
Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
Cam Skattebo, ASU
Devin Neal, Kansas
DJ Giddens, Kansas State
Jordan James, Oregon
Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
Brashard Smith, SMU
Trevor Etienne, Georgia
Jaydon Blue, Texas

Wide Receiver

Utah State Aggies wide receiver Jalen Royals makes the catch against UConn Huskies defensive back D'Mon Brinson.
Utah State Aggies wide receiver Jalen Royals makes the catch against UConn Huskies defensive back D'Mon Brinson. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jalen Royals, Utah State
Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
Tory Horton, Colorado State
Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Isaiah Bond, Texas
Tez Johnson, Oregon

Tight End

Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm runs the ball during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State.
Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm runs the ball during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gunnar Helm, Texas
Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech
Luke Lachey, Iowa
Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech
Joshua Simon, South Carolina

Offensive Line

Ohio State Buckeyes OL Seth McLaughlin warms up during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Ohio State Buckeyes OL Seth McLaughlin warms up during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marcus Mbow, G, Purdue
Seth McLaughlin, C
Cameron Williams, T, Texas
Logan Brown, T, Kansas
Ajani Cornelius, T, Oregon
Miles Frazier, G, LSU
Luke Kandra, C, Cincinnati
Jack Nelson, T, Wisconsin

EDGE

South Carolina Gamecocks edge Kyle Kennard celebrates after a fourth-down stop against the LSU Tigers.
South Carolina Gamecocks edge Kyle Kennard celebrates after a fourth-down stop against the LSU Tigers. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia
Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech

Defesnive Tackle

Kentucky Wildcats defensive tackle Deone Walker celebrates a recovered fumble against the Texas Longhorns.
Kentucky Wildcats defensive tackle Deone Walker celebrates a recovered fumble against the Texas Longhorns. / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

Joshua Farmer, Florida State
Deone Walker, Kentucky
Ty Robinson, Nebraska
JJ Pegues, Ole Miss
Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

Linebacker

Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser celebrates after a sack against the Virginia Cavaliers.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser celebrates after a sack against the Virginia Cavaliers. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Chris Paul, Jr., Ole Miss
Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
Cody Simon, Ohio State
Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
Barrett Carter, Clemson
Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia

Cornerback

Louisville Cardinals defensive back Quincy Riley watches during warmups before facing off against the Austin Peay Governors.
Louisville Cardinals defensive back Quincy Riley watches during warmups before facing off against the Austin Peay Governors. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Quincy Riley, Louisville
Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
Zah Frazier, UTSA

Safety

Oklahoma Sooners S Billy Bowman Jr celebrates an interception in the first half of the Red River Rivalry
Oklahoma Sooners S Billy Bowman Jr celebrates an interception in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
Malachi Moore, Alabama
R.J. Mickens, Clemson
Lathan Ransom, Alabama
Jaylen Reed, Penn State

Cowboys remaining picks

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker is selected by the Dallas Cowboys.
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker is selected by the Dallas Cowboys. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Round 5: Pick 12 (No. 149 overall)
  • Round 5: Pick 38 (No. 174 overall)
  • Round 6: Pick 28 (No. 204 overall)
  • Round 6: Pick 35 (No. 211 overall)
  • Round 7: Pick 1 (No. 217 overall)
  • Round 7: Pick 23 (No. 239 overall)
  • Round 7: Pick 31 (No. 247 overall)

The final day kicks off an noon ET Saturday.

