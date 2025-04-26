Shavon Revel highlights: Dallas Cowboys land a steal with CB in Round 3
The Dallas Cowboys went with a defensive selection with their second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking Donovan Ezeiruaku from Boston College. They followed that up with another defender at No. 76.
This time, they took East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel, who is a steal in Round 3.
MORE: Cowboys war room audio: Coaching staff fired up over Tyler Booker selection
Revel was seen as a potential first-round selection entering the 2024 season, but suffered a torn ACL after just three games. Before the injury, he was playing well with eight tackles, two pass defenses, and two interceptions — one that he returned for a touchdown.
Shortly after he was selected, the Cowboys social media team released a quick clip of some of his highlights.
Joseph Hoyt of DLLS also shared some clips from Revel, saying he would have gone much higher if not for the injury.
That's just a glimpse of what to expect from the newest Cowboy, but there's plenty more to watch.
As for his injury, Revel says he's going to be ready to go by training camp. The Cowboys don't have to take his word alone, since they have inside knowledge regarding his surgery.
Team surgeon Dr. Dan Cooper was the one who operated on Revel's knee, and he confirms that Revel should be ready to roll when the team heads to camp.
