Cowboys urged to trade back in NFL Draft if top prospect is off board
The Dallas Cowboys have several areas of need on the roster and will have a big opportunity to add talent during the 2025 NFL Draft. Wide receiver and running back have been trendy picks for Dallas in the draft community, but one NFL analyst has a different suggestion.
Chad Reuter of NFL.com suggested a handful of trades that "teams should make" in this year's draft, with the Cowboys being urged to trade back with the Denver Broncos.
Reuter believes Dallas should trade back if Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty is off of the board, picking up an extra second-round pick in the process and still having an opportunity to land UNC star running back Omarion Hampton or a top wide receiver.
MORE: Cowboys trade down, land 3 national title winners in 4-round NFL mock draft
The proposed trade would send the No. 20 and No. 51 overall picks to Dallas in exchange for No. 12 and a fifth-round pick.
"The Cowboys could move down for the third time in five years if running back Ashton Jeanty is not available when Dallas is on the clock at No. 12 overall," Reuter wrote. "The Cowboys landed star defender Micah Parsons in 2021 after trading with the Eagles, and last year, they grabbed left tackle Tyler Guyton after a swap with Detroit.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys urged to trade for explosive WR before NFL Draft
"The Cowboys could stand pat and pick Golden or McMillan at 12, too, but a mid-second-round selection may be enough to induce a drop down the board. Golden or Emeka Egbuka could be available at No. 20, as could another well-regarded back in Omarion Hampton."
Picking up extra picks while still landing a top target should always be considered a winning approach to the draft. Will that be the direction the team will ultimately go? We'll find out in less than one month.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys trade down, land 3 national title winners in 4-round NFL mock draft
3 NFL Free Agent signings the Dallas Cowboys will wish they made
NFL Draft analyst calls for Cowboys to trade up for Travis Hunter
Micah Parsons’ contract extension defines Cowboys offseason