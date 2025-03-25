Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons extension defines Cowboys offseason

The Dallas Cowboys must make a decision soon in regards to Micah Parsons.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have a big decision to make soon in regards to the future of linebacker Micah Parsons on the roster.

The choice isn't about if, but when, the Cowboys will sign Parsons to a new contract that should set a new precedent among the highest-paid defenders in the NFL.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine thinks that the Cowboys shouldn't focus too intently on anything other than the Parsons extension until it is complete.

Micah Parson
Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"The Micah Parsons extension has been the focus of speculation for a while now. The Cowboys have undoubtedly had it on their radar for a few years. But where the team and player are in negotiations is a bit murky at this point," Ballentine writes.

"Mike Leslie of WFAA reported the Cowboys and Parsons have had discussions about a contract extension. Then Jane Slater of NFL Media reported "meaningful talks" haven't even begun yet. The word "meaningful" is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that report.

"Ultimately, Parsons is the kind of young talent who just shouldn't hit free agency. He's a 25-year-old who has been a Pro Bowler every year he's been in the league at a premium position. The Cowboys will have to pay up."

Parsons, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie deal on a fifth-year option, and if a deal isn't struck by this time next year, he will almost certainly get the franchise tag used on him.

The Cowboys should do everything in their power to make sure that doesn't happen, which means giving Parsons a blank check.

Given how the cap has grown exponentially over the years, Parsons' contract could easily set an NFL record.

It will cost the Cowboys an arm and a leg, but for a player like Parsons, it's worth it.

Micah Parson
Sep 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

