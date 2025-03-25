Micah Parsons extension defines Cowboys offseason
The Dallas Cowboys have a big decision to make soon in regards to the future of linebacker Micah Parsons on the roster.
The choice isn't about if, but when, the Cowboys will sign Parsons to a new contract that should set a new precedent among the highest-paid defenders in the NFL.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine thinks that the Cowboys shouldn't focus too intently on anything other than the Parsons extension until it is complete.
"The Micah Parsons extension has been the focus of speculation for a while now. The Cowboys have undoubtedly had it on their radar for a few years. But where the team and player are in negotiations is a bit murky at this point," Ballentine writes.
"Mike Leslie of WFAA reported the Cowboys and Parsons have had discussions about a contract extension. Then Jane Slater of NFL Media reported "meaningful talks" haven't even begun yet. The word "meaningful" is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that report.
"Ultimately, Parsons is the kind of young talent who just shouldn't hit free agency. He's a 25-year-old who has been a Pro Bowler every year he's been in the league at a premium position. The Cowboys will have to pay up."
Parsons, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie deal on a fifth-year option, and if a deal isn't struck by this time next year, he will almost certainly get the franchise tag used on him.
The Cowboys should do everything in their power to make sure that doesn't happen, which means giving Parsons a blank check.
Given how the cap has grown exponentially over the years, Parsons' contract could easily set an NFL record.
It will cost the Cowboys an arm and a leg, but for a player like Parsons, it's worth it.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas adds deep threat WR, ball-hawking CB
Cooper Rush has classy message for Cowboys fans after free agency exit
Micah Parsons contract extension rumors cause social media frenzy
Dallas Cowboys named 'best fit' for top 'powerhouse' NFL Draft RB prospect
Cowboys are a 'team to watch for' in the Joe Milton trade sweepstakes