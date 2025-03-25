3 NFL Free Agent signings the Dallas Cowboys will wish they made
The Dallas Cowboys were far more active this year during NFL free agency than last. That's progress, but it doesn't mean they did everything they should have to improve their roster.
Thankfully, there wasn't anything as bad as dropping the ball when Derrick Henry was openly campaigning to join the team, but the Cowboys still ignored a few players in free agency who could have helped.
MORE: Cowboys expected to meet with RB prospect who 'fell in love with Dallas'
Here's a look at three such players who they will regret not signing.
Bobby Brown III, DT
Dallas was never linked to Bobby Brown III, who ended up signing with the Carolina Panthers — but they should have been.
The Cowboys have been searching for a nose tackle for years and they've been terrible at drafting and developing such a player. That's why the 6-foot-4, 332-pound Brown would have made sense. He's spent the past four years with the Los Angeles Rams and developed into one of the top run-stuffers in the game.
Brown signed a three-year deal worth $21 million with Carolina, which would have been affordable for Dallas. Not to mention, it would have finally solved a major concern of theirs.
Rico Dowdle, RB
Another player who ended up in Carolina is Rico Dowdle, who spent the past five seasons with the Cowboys. Dowdle broke out in 2024 with 1,079 yards on the ground and 249 through the air. Dowdle was expected to secure a sizable contract in free agency, which is why the Cowboys' decision to sign Javonte Williams for $3 million seemed wise.
With the gift of hindsight, it seems as though Dallas made a mistake. Dowdle ended up signing a one-year deal in Carolina for just $2.75 million. That's less than Williams and roughly $1.5 million more than Miles Sanders got.
MORE: Which players are eligible to meet with Cowboys during 'Dallas Day' visit?
Dallas should still add depth in the NFL Draft but they could have gone with the combination of Dowdle and Williams — or even Dowdle and Sanders — and they would have been in much better shape.
Dre Greenlaw, LB
Dre Greenlaw was seen as a fit for Dallas this offseason, but there were no reports that they went after him. Instead, he signed a three-year deal worth $35 million with the Denver Broncos.
Greenlaw spent the past six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and developed into one of the top playmakers in the league. He recorded more than 120 tackles in both 2022 and 2023 but missed 15 games last year.
Dallas might have been scared off by the injuries, whereas Denver rolled the dice. In the end, the Cowboys are more likely to regret their decision than the Broncos.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons contract extension rumors cause social media frenzy
Cowboys are a 'team to watch for' in the Joe Milton trade sweepstakes
Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie
Dallas Cowboys named 'best fit' for top 'powerhouse' NFL Draft RB prospect
Cooper Rush has classy message for Cowboys fans after free agency exit