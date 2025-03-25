NFL Draft analyst calls for Cowboys to trade up for Travis Hunter
There used to be a time when the Dallas Cowboys were one of the most aggressive teams in the NFL. That's no longer the case, as they've become increasingly safe under the influence of Stephen Jones.
One NFL Draft analyst wants to see this change.
MORE: Cowboys trade down, land 3 national title winners in 4-round NFL mock draft
Daniel Jeremiah says he misses the days when the Cowboys were "aggressive & fun" and wants to see them "spice it up." His idea is for them to move up in the draft to take Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
Hunter, who played under Deion Sanders at Jackson State, transferred to Colorado in 2023 to continue playing for Coach Prime. He was a two-way star who played wide receiver and cornerback, something he plans to continue in the NFL.
During his final season with the Buffaloes, Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, he recorded 36 tackles, 11 pass defenses, and four interceptions.
MORE: Micah Parsons extension defines Cowboys offseason
This isn't just a fun idea, but one that could actually work — for both sides. The Cowboys need a new WR2 and a third cornerback. Hunter could fill both roles for them, and the presence of CeeDee Lamb on offense as well as Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland on defense, would keep Hunter from being forced to play full-time at either position.
It's tough to imagine the current regime pulling off this trade but it would be a success.
