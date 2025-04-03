Dallas Cowboys can be ‘sneakily better’ if they make this one move in NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys have the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and there’s one name that’s been linked to them more than any others as of late.
While Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty had that distinction early on, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has become the new favorite to land with America’s Team.
MORE: Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta responds to Jerry Jones' disrespect
ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes that would be the right move for this franchise. He recently discussed McMillan as an option for Dallas, saying they would be "sneakily better than people will expect” with McMillan across from CeeDee Lamb.
Orlovsky said McMillan is much more than a field-stretcher and that he could be used in various ways across from Lamb. He also said that it would be the first time in more than a decade the Cowboys boasted a receiving threat that was over 6-foot-3.
Lamb (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) has been an excellent No. 1 wideout but Orlovsky says Dak Prescott has had to throw to far too many smaller targets.
He even compared McMillan to Drake London, who is coming off a 1,271-yard campaign for the Atlanta Falcons. He asked if Cowboys fans would be happy to pair Lamb with London, then stated that’s what they could be getting.
If Orlovsky is correct with that assessment, this would truly be the “game-changer” head coach Brian Schottenheimer is looking for.
