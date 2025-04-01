Brian Schottenheimer reveals Cowboys goal with the No. 12 pick
One thing that’s been evident about Brian Schottenheimer since he was named the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys is that he has a plan.
Schottenheimer knows the type of team he wants to build and has begun that process with an impressive collection of assistant coaches. Now, he’s ready to turn his attention to the 2025 NFL Draft and peeled the curtain back to explain his thought process.
MORE: Cowboys head coach feels Micah Parsons 'will be around' long term
While he didn’t divulge any names, Schottenheimer gave some insight to what he would like to do with the 12th overall pick. He stated his goal was to ensure they’re not drafting that high again, so adding game-changers” is a must.
He dove deeper into that thought process, saying the best way to impact the game is to find players who win in isolation situations.
Schottenheimer used cornerbacks vs. wide receivers and defensive ends vs. offensive tackles as examples of players who could impact the game by winning one-on-one situations.
He’s not wrong either.
Cowboys fans surely remember how much the defense struggled in 2024 when Micah Parsons was injured. They also know how dominant a defense can be when the secondary is forcing turnovers.
Dallas will have several options to choose from at pick No. 12, but with Schottenheimer’s comments, it sounds as if we can rule out a running back — which has been a popular choice in mock drafts. There’s also not a great need at corner — at least not that early.
That leaves wide receiver and defensive end as positions to watch based on his statement. That would go along with what Stephen Jones said recently, as he claimed the team needs a more explosive No. 2 wideout.
Of course, things can always change based on how other teams attack the draft. Still, it’s been refreshing to see Schottenheimer describe his vision as he continues to build this team.
