Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta responds to Jerry Jones' disrespect
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made headlines earlier in the week when discussing the looming contract extension for superstar defender Micah Parsons.
Jones made it clear that he had discussions with Parsons about "key details" of a new deal, but had not had conversations with Parsons' agent David Mulugheta. Parsons has asked the Jones' to call Mulugheta, but no call has been made.
Parsons also defended Mulugheta after some public disrespect by Jerry Jones, who said he doesn't even know the defensive star's agent's name.
MORE: Cowboys reportedly offer Micah Parsons NFL record-breaking contract
Now, Mulugheta is responding to Jones' attempt to cut him out of the negotiations. Instead of making things ugly, Mulugheta is taking the high road and putting his client at the forefront.
"I agree with Jerry—it’s never been about me," Mulugheta told Pro Football Talk. "The only person that matters here is Micah, and, at the end of the day, our goal is for Micah to be able to do for generations of Parsons what Jerry has done for generations of Jones."
Parsons has made it clear that he wants to remain with the Cowboys and wants to do what is best for the team so they can build around him and add more talent.
It is up to Jerry Jones to get the ball rolling, do the right thing, and engage with Mulugheta if he wants to get the deal done in a timely manner.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys pick 2 franchise-changing offensive playmakers in new NFL mock draft
Consensus NFL mock draft has Cowboys landing big-play wide receiver
NFL analyst explains why Cowboys drafting Ashton Jeanty would be major mistake
Cowboys once again linked to Super Bowl champ, former NFL receiving leader
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary