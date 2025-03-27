Dallas Cowboys have a strong presence at Texas A&M Pro Day
All 32 NFL teams are expected to be in attendance for the Texas A&M Pro Day but the Dallas Cowboys made sure they were heavily represented.
Despite defensive lineman Shemar Stewart not participating, the Cowboys had the majority of their decision-makers on the field for the workouts.
According to Dallas insider Nick Harris, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton are there to represent the coaching staff. Executives on hand include vice president of player personnel Will McClay, director of college scouting Mitch LaPoint, and national scout Ross Wuensche.
Stewart is a player who has been linked to the Cowboys at No. 12 overall and it's easy to see why. The 6-foot-5, 267-pounder put on a show during the NFL Combine, posting a 4.59 40-yard dash, and a 40-inch vertical jump.
It would have been nice to see Stewart put in more work but he's done enough to prove he should be selected in the top 20.
Other names to watch include Nic Scourton, a defensive end who is also expected to go in Round 1. Scourton had 10 sacks in 2023 with Purdue before transferring to Texas A&M where he recorded 37 tackles and five sacks.
There's also Shemar Turner, a projected Day 2 pick. Dallas can also get a long look at Turner since he's eligible to visit as a 'Dallas Day' prospect.
Potential Late Round/UDFAs to scout
A few other names to watch during the workout are wide receivers Moose Muhammad III and
Jahdae Walker, as well as cornerback BJ Mayes.
Walker had 64 receptions for 935 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons. Muhammad was on the right track early in his career with 610 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. His numbers took a nosedive late in his career, finishing with 55 yards on six catches in 2024.
Still, he's the son of a former NFL wide receiver, so he's worth keeping an eye on as a potential undrafted free agent.
Mayes is a UAB transfer who broke up five passes and had four picks in his lone season with the Aggies. He's another potential UDFA to monitor.
