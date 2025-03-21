Which players are eligible to meet with Cowboys during 'Dallas Day' visit?
Every year, teams are allowed to visit with 30 players ahead of the NFL Draft. These visits are crucial in learning more about the players, plus they give some insight into what the team is thinking. In addition to these visits, NFL teams can scout local players and for the Dallas Cowboys, this is known as "Dallas Day."
This annual event allows the Cowboys to bring in an unlimited number of players who either grew up in the area, or played college football for a local team.
In the past, players such as Connor Williams, Lance Dunbar, and Cole Beasley all attended "Dallas Day" and ended up joining the Cowboys. This year, there will again be no shortage of talent, but who exactly can the team meet with?
Thankfully, Nick Harris of The Star Telegram gives us that answer. He broke down every noteworthy player eligible, splitting them into categories. That includes the Dallas natives, such as Ashton Jeanty and Sheduer Sanders, as well as local schools — SMU, TCU, and North Texas.
Outside of Sanders and Jeanty, there are several other notable prospects, including running backs Damien Martinez (Miami) and Ollie Gordon (Oklahoma State), Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, TCU wide receiver Savion Williams, and Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman, Jr.
Dallas currently has 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, with their first being the 12th overall selection.
