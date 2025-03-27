3 free agents the Cowboys need to sign before the 2025 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys have been working to improve their roster during NFL free agency and there's been a clear goal in mind. The front office and coaching staff have been working to ensure they fill all their holes to prevent reaching for a player in the 2025 NFL Draft.
That's a sound strategy since the only time Dallas really drafts poorly is when they get desperate — see Mazi Smith, Tyler Guyton, and Taco Charlton as examples.
As it stands now, their roster is close to being without a glaring need. They could get much closer if they were to sign these three players ahead of the draft.
Mike Hilton, CB
With Jourdan Lewis leaving in free agency, the Cowboys no longer have a trusted nickel cornerback. Right now, Israel Mukuamu would be in line to fill that role but he has never held the job down for a long period of time. That's why Mike Hilton should be on his way to Dallas.
Hilton is one of the top slot corners in the league and still played at a high level in 2024 with the Cincinnati Bengals. Over the course of eight seasons, Hilton has 520 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 56 pass defenses, and 12 interceptions. This late in the free agency game, he might be willing to take a one-year deal, allowing him to cash in during 2026 free agency.
Johnathan Hankins, DT
Dallas already had one reunion this offseason when they brought back Dante Fowler Jr. They could continue that trend by signing nose tackle Johnathan Hankins, who spent half the season with them in 2022 as well as the entire 2023 campaign.
Hankins left for the Seattle Seahawks last year and while his numbers were modest, his absence was felt. Dallas fell from 16th in the league against the run with Hankins as their nose tackle in 2023 to 29th with Mazi Smith taking over.
Bringing back the 325-pound run defender would ensure a better run defense regardless of how the draft plays out.
Will Hernandez, G
With Zack Martin retiring, the Cowboys are set to have Brock Hoffman, T.J. Bass, and Robert Jones compete for the open spot. Instead of hoping one of them steps up, they should bring in Will Hernandez to fill the void.
Hernandez is a massive guard known for playing with a mean streak. He also spent two seasons working with Dallas offensive coordinator Klayton Adams.
The lone drawback with Hernandez would be his health since he ended the 2024 season with a knee injury. That shouldn't be a major concern for Dallas. If they're comfortable with the aforementioned trio starting, they should have no problem letting them fill in should Hernandez not be ready by Week 1.
