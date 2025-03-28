Cowboys Country

Cowboys to host intriguing RB prospect at 'Dallas Day' ahead of draft

A breakout NFL Draft prospect at the East-West Shrine Bowl has accepted an invite to the Dallas Cowboys' "Dallas Day" for local prospects.

Josh Sanchez

Andrew Henry of New Mexico stiff-arms defensive back Shamari Simmons of Arizona State in the Shrine Bowl.
Andrew Henry of New Mexico stiff-arms defensive back Shamari Simmons of Arizona State in the Shrine Bowl. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys added two veterans to the running back room in the early stages of NFL free agency, but there is still room for improvement in the upcoming NFL Draft.

One prospect who will get an opportunity to impress the team is New Mexico star Andrew Henry, who was one of the standouts at the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl which, conveniently enough, was held at AT&T Stadium.

Henry, whose nickname is "Dolla," recently accepted an invite to the Cowboys' Dallas Day pre-draft event, his agent Clarissa Harvey of CHES Agency confirmed.

Throughout the offseason, the team can bring in draft prospects for official visits, but the Cowboys also host the annual Dallas Day event for local prospects that do not count as the official Top 30 official visits. On Dallas Day, the team hosts prospects to "conduct interviews, workouts, and written tests."

Andrew Henry of New Mexico breaks free during the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Andrew Henry of New Mexico breaks free during the East-West Shrine Bowl. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At the Shrine Bowl, Henry rushed for 68 yards on 11 carries and added one catch. His 36-yard run in the third quarter was the longest play of the game.

At his Pro Day, Henry ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash with a 1.51-second 10-yard split, which would have been the second-fastest at this year's NFL Combine.

Henry, a Dallas native, could be an intriguing name to watch and monitor how his performance at Dallas Day goes.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

Josh Sanchez
