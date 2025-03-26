Cowboys Country

Cowboys legend thinks team could make major QB splash in NFL Draft

As the Dallas Cowboys look to address the backup quarterback situation in the offseason, one of the team's legends believes the NFL Draft could land their QB2.

Josh Sanchez

Shedeur Sanders of Colorado looks on from the sidelines during the first half of the East-West Shrine Game at AT&T Stadium
Shedeur Sanders of Colorado looks on from the sidelines during the first half of the East-West Shrine Game at AT&T Stadium / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
One of the most glaring needs on the Dallas Cowboys roster is at backup quarterback following the departure of Cooper Rush at the beginning of NFL free agency.

Rush bolted for the Baltimore Ravens and the team is not expected to bring back Trey Lance, so what direction could they look? While there are veteran quarterbacks still available on the open market, there are several other options in this year's NFL Draft class.

Dallas is set to meet with Texas Longhorns star Quinn Ewers, but another pipe dream is Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Recently, Sanders was mocked to the Cowboys with the No. 12 overall pick, and one Dallas legend believes the move could actually happen.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant made a comment on social media saying he has a "feeling" that Sanders could fall into the Cowboys' lap.

Last season, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Near the end of the season, Sanders was widely viewed as a potential No. 1 pick and the top-ranked quarterback prospect, however, his draft stock has fallen in recent weeks.

Sanders has been overtaken by Miami Hurricanes standout Cam Ward at the top of many draft boards. Landing Sanders seems like a pipe dream for Cowboys fans -- or a nightmare for others -- but it will be an interesting storyline to follow if he begins to slide on draft day.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders prepares to pass the ball in the third quarter against Oklahoma State.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders prepares to pass the ball in the third quarter against Oklahoma State. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Could Jerry Jones resist pulling the trigger to land Coach Prime's son? Only time will tell.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

Josh Sanchez
