Dallas Cowboys take shocking first-round QB in new NFL mock draft
While the Dallas Cowboys need to add talent at wide receiver and running back, there is another major need on the offense side of the ball. The Cowboys desperately need to find a backup quarterback.
It is expected that the team will select Dak's backup in the 2025 NFL Draft, but how early?
In a new mock draft, the Cowboys make the surprising move to pick their quarterback in the first round.
NFL Wire shared its collaborative mock draft and has the Cowboys selecting the one and only Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado football star has seen his draft stock fall for unknown reasons, and Jerry Jones stops the slide.
"Let’s get crazy. The Cowboys are going to ride out the next year or two of Dak Prescott under center, who will get tired of having the constant conversation about his job security and wave his no-trade clause before his deal expires," KD Drummond of The Cowboys Wire writes.
"Brian Schottenheimer has one year to convince the Cowboys that he’s the guy. Otherwise, he’s out. Deion Sanders moves into the driver’s seat, the Cowboys get at least two first-round picks, likely from a team like Cleveland, and roll into the last half of the decade with a total reboot of the roster."
If you're looking for a move to excite the fanbase, this would be the one.
Sanders has all of the talent you want in a quarterback prospect. The talent, the confidence, and the star power. The reigning Davey O'Brien Award winner has proven he can get the job done at any level.
Last season, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
The magic could be waiting to happen in Big D.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
