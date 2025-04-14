Dallas Cowboys make shocking move in new NFL mock draft to bolster trenches
With the NFL Draft approaching, opinions on what direction the Dallas Cowboys could be looking have been running rampant.
The recent trend has been linking Dallas to some of the top offensive playmakers in the class, with wide receiver becoming the most common option among the draftnik community.
However, Newsweek is going in a different direction.
MORE: Could Cowboys target fast-rising DB in 2025 NFL Draft?
In a new mock draft from Bryce Lazenby, the Cowboys make a surprising first-round decision by looking to bolster the team in the trenches.
Lazenby has the Cowboys selecting Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr.
"Kelvin Banks Jr. stays in-state in this scenario and ends up in Dallas. The Cowboys need a guard after Zack Martin retired, and Banks could begin his career there, allowing the Cowboys to have a line of massive, talented blockers," he writes.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys predicted to pick star NFL Draft prospect by Elon Musk's Grok
"Banks could eventually switch to right tackle and replace Terence Steele."
With the Cowboys' new coaching staff, there is expected to be more of a focus on the rushing attack, so a player like Banks could prove to be a strong selection as the team makes its move into a new direction.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
