Dallas Cowboys predicted to pick star NFL Draft prospect by Elon Musk's Grok
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away and the NFL mock drafts have been flying out. For the Dallas Cowboys, the projections have been centered around wide receiver and running back.
Early in the draft process, the Cowboys were heavily linked to Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, but he has continued to climb up draft boards and many believe he will now be selected in the top 10.
However, some artificial not-so-intelligence doesn't seem to be picking up on the trend.
USA Today used Elon Musk's Grok on X to compile a new and innovative mock draft that has the Cowboys landing Jeanty at No. 12 overall.
"Grok has taken notice of the Cowboys' issues at running back, calling it the 'most pressing need' for the team in the draft. After calling the Dallas offense 'anemic' in 2024, the frisky robot picked Jeanty for 'America's Team,'" the article states.
"It seems unlikely that Jeanty will reach this point, but the Cowboys should be thrilled with this result if it comes to fruition. Landing one of arguably the top three talents in the class is enough reason to punt on other needs."
If Jeanty were to fall for the Cowboys, it would be a dream scenario for the team.
Jeanty is widely regarded as a generational talent at the running back position and could immediately improve a major area of need for the team.
This past season, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.0 yards per carry. Throughout his collegiate career, Jeanty has rushed for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns while adding 862 yards and six scores receiving.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
