Dak Prescott shares heartfelt message after Kyren Lacy's tragic death
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been through his share of heartbreak in life. Not only did he lose his mother, Peggy, to breast cancer in 2012, but his brother, Jace Prescott, died by suicide in 2020.
Prescott was open about his struggles following the loss, becoming a champion for mental health support. He admitted that he's battled depression in his life and has encouraged open conversations, while trying to normalize asking for help.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys given lukewarm grade for NFL free agency work
On Sunday, news broke that LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy tragically passed away, with early reports suggesting the cause was suicide.
Prescott was quick to use this sad news as a reminder that help is available. He posted a picture of a message on his wrist tape, which said "Ask 4 Help." He added, "It doesn't have to end this way!"
Lacy, 24, was arrested in January for fleeing the scene of a car crash. That accident ended in the death of a 78-year-old man, and the grand jury was set to meet on Monday to begin hearing evidence.
For those who want to know more about Prescott's push for mental health awareness, you can check out his Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB
NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12
Cowboys star trolls Dak Prescott over rumored weight loss with nickname
Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowboys to meet with fastest NFL Draft WR prospect from Combine