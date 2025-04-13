Cowboys Country

Blockbuster Cowboys Micah Parsons trade proposal nets Dallas top NFL Draft prospect

According to one Dallas Cowboys analyst, there is a scenario in which the team can trade Micah Parsons and net the top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons rushes the passer and is blocked by New England Patriots center David Andrews
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons rushes the passer and is blocked by New England Patriots center David Andrews / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to find a solution to their Micah Parsons problem, and one analyst might have a solution.

In a recent mock draft from K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire, he proposes that Dallas makes a blockbuster trade, sending Parsons to the New England Patriots in exchange for a massive haul of picks, including the No. 4 overall selection and No. 38 overall pick in Round 2.

MORE: New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB

"Dallas sends Micah Parsons to the Patriots for 1.4, 2.38, 5.144, 2026 first rounder, 2027 third rounder," Drummond said. "The Patriots give Parsons a five-year $205 million contract with $90 million fully guaranteed."

Then, with the No. 4 overall pick, Drummond has the Cowboys making another massive move, selecting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter to replace Parsons.

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter reacts after sacking Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennin
Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter reacts after sacking Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Carter, of course, is one of if not the top prospects in the class alongside Colorado's Travis Hunter and is seen as a generational edge rushing prospect. And as Drummond notes, in order to trade Parsons, they would have to be 100 percent sold on his replacement - something that is easy to see in Carter.

"Out with one Nittany Lion, in with another," Drummond said. "Dallas would have to be in love with an edge rusher in order to move on from Parsons, and Carter fits the bill.

MORE: Cowboys bring in familiar Texas name in 'consensus' NFL mock draft

However, Dallas wasn't done helping its defense quite yet either. With their No. 12 overall pick Drummond projected Dallas to land Georgia safety Malaki Starks, who sits as the No. 1 overall safety prospect in the class.

Historically, Dallas has not been known to value the safety position. But with Starks, they would both buck that trend and find a player that can play truly any position in the secondary on a week-to-week basis.

Of course, this is all a hypothetical scenario. That said, if there is a situation in which Parsons could be moved via trade, this one is certainly one we could see.

