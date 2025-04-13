Blockbuster Cowboys Micah Parsons trade proposal nets Dallas top NFL Draft prospect
The Dallas Cowboys have yet to find a solution to their Micah Parsons problem, and one analyst might have a solution.
In a recent mock draft from K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire, he proposes that Dallas makes a blockbuster trade, sending Parsons to the New England Patriots in exchange for a massive haul of picks, including the No. 4 overall selection and No. 38 overall pick in Round 2.
MORE: New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB
"Dallas sends Micah Parsons to the Patriots for 1.4, 2.38, 5.144, 2026 first rounder, 2027 third rounder," Drummond said. "The Patriots give Parsons a five-year $205 million contract with $90 million fully guaranteed."
Then, with the No. 4 overall pick, Drummond has the Cowboys making another massive move, selecting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter to replace Parsons.
Carter, of course, is one of if not the top prospects in the class alongside Colorado's Travis Hunter and is seen as a generational edge rushing prospect. And as Drummond notes, in order to trade Parsons, they would have to be 100 percent sold on his replacement - something that is easy to see in Carter.
"Out with one Nittany Lion, in with another," Drummond said. "Dallas would have to be in love with an edge rusher in order to move on from Parsons, and Carter fits the bill.
MORE: Cowboys bring in familiar Texas name in 'consensus' NFL mock draft
However, Dallas wasn't done helping its defense quite yet either. With their No. 12 overall pick Drummond projected Dallas to land Georgia safety Malaki Starks, who sits as the No. 1 overall safety prospect in the class.
Historically, Dallas has not been known to value the safety position. But with Starks, they would both buck that trend and find a player that can play truly any position in the secondary on a week-to-week basis.
Of course, this is all a hypothetical scenario. That said, if there is a situation in which Parsons could be moved via trade, this one is certainly one we could see.
