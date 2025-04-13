Ranking the Cowboys' top 3 options with pick No. 12 in 2025 NFL draft
The Dallas Cowboys have some clear and pressing needs heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
They need to add more depth at running back, defensive tackle, and in the secondary. While all three of those needs are pressing, nothing will help them improve as much as adding a playmaking wide receiver to start opposite CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: Dak Prescott shares heartfelt message after Kyren Lacy's tragic death
That's why the Cowboys must use their first pick, No. 12 overall, on a wide receiver. Here we look at their top three options, all who would open up their offense.
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Used primarily as a slot receiver, Luther Burden III is a dangerous playmaker capable of picking up chunks of yardage in a hurry. While he needs to refine his route running, he would be an instant difference-maker.
Not only can he stretch the field with his deep speed, but Burden is also capable of taking short passes and turning them into huge plays.
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Dallas had to work hard for every yard on offense in 2024, which is why someone such as Matthew Golden is so tempting. He ran a 4.29-second time in the 40-yard dash and averaged 17.0 yards per catch in 2024.
MORE: Blockbuster Cowboys Micah Parsons trade proposal nets Dallas top NFL Draft prospect
Golden has had his route-running criticized, but draft expert Daniel Jeremiah says that shouldn't be the case. He sees him as an excellent complement to Lamb, and it's hard to disagree. Golden's speed would take attention away from Lamb, and force the safeties to back off, which would help the ground game as well.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
At one point, Tetairoa McMillan felt like a pipe dream for Dallas. That's no longer the case with his stock taking a small hit.
Now, McMillan has been a popular pick for the Cowboys at No. 12 and if he's there when they're on the clock, he would be the ideal selection.
McMillan would give Dak Prescott a massive target, but the 6-foot-4, 219-pounder is more than just a big body. The former Wildcat averaged 16.1 yards per catch during his career, proving to be a vertical threat. Adding McMillan would be the most impactful move the Cowboys could make in the draft.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB
NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12
Cowboys star trolls Dak Prescott over rumored weight loss with nickname
Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowboys to meet with fastest NFL Draft WR prospect from Combine