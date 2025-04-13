Cowboys Country

Ranking the Cowboys' top 3 options with pick No. 12 in 2025 NFL draft

Which 3 players should the Dallas Cowboys target at No. 12?

Randy Gurzi

Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden catches a pass during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Ohio State Buckeyes
Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden catches a pass during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Ohio State Buckeyes / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have some clear and pressing needs heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

They need to add more depth at running back, defensive tackle, and in the secondary. While all three of those needs are pressing, nothing will help them improve as much as adding a playmaking wide receiver to start opposite CeeDee Lamb.

MORE: Dak Prescott shares heartfelt message after Kyren Lacy's tragic death

That's why the Cowboys must use their first pick, No. 12 overall, on a wide receiver. Here we look at their top three options, all who would open up their offense.

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III runs the ball against the Massachusetts Minutemen.
Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III runs the ball against the Massachusetts Minutemen. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Used primarily as a slot receiver, Luther Burden III is a dangerous playmaker capable of picking up chunks of yardage in a hurry. While he needs to refine his route running, he would be an instant difference-maker.

Not only can he stretch the field with his deep speed, but Burden is also capable of taking short passes and turning them into huge plays.

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden evades a tackle from Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Shamari Simmons
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden evades a tackle from Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Shamari Simmons / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas had to work hard for every yard on offense in 2024, which is why someone such as Matthew Golden is so tempting. He ran a 4.29-second time in the 40-yard dash and averaged 17.0 yards per catch in 2024.

MORE: Blockbuster Cowboys Micah Parsons trade proposal nets Dallas top NFL Draft prospect

Golden has had his route-running criticized, but draft expert Daniel Jeremiah says that shouldn't be the case. He sees him as an excellent complement to Lamb, and it's hard to disagree. Golden's speed would take attention away from Lamb, and force the safeties to back off, which would help the ground game as well.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan catches a long pass while West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Trey Lathan fails to defend
Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan catches a long pass while West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Trey Lathan fails to defend against him / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

At one point, Tetairoa McMillan felt like a pipe dream for Dallas. That's no longer the case with his stock taking a small hit.

Now, McMillan has been a popular pick for the Cowboys at No. 12 and if he's there when they're on the clock, he would be the ideal selection.

McMillan would give Dak Prescott a massive target, but the 6-foot-4, 219-pounder is more than just a big body. The former Wildcat averaged 16.1 yards per catch during his career, proving to be a vertical threat. Adding McMillan would be the most impactful move the Cowboys could make in the draft.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB

NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12

Cowboys star trolls Dak Prescott over rumored weight loss with nickname

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Cowboys to meet with fastest NFL Draft WR prospect from Combine

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Draft