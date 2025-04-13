Could Cowboys target fast-rising DB in 2025 NFL Draft?
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to add depth in a few positions when the team is on the clock during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Most of the talk surrounding the team has been about adding offensive weapons at wide receiver and running back.
However, could the team take an early pick on the defensive side of the ball? Could one fast-rising defensive back win over the front office and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer?
Former Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston has been turning heads at every step of the NFL Draft process.
According to Next Gen Stats, Hairston reached a top speed of 24.25 mph during his second forty-yard dash time at the NFL Combine. That speed was good enough to be the fifth fastest speed by a player in the past three years, and the second fastest by a cornerback.
Hairston's senior year in Lexington was marred by injury. However, during the 2023 season, Hairston led the SEC in interceptions with five.
With so many speedy wide receivers in the NFL, it is vital for teams to be able to match that speed in the defensive secondary. Adding Hairston would do just that.
Unfortunately, Hairston could go off the board in the first round. However, if he were to fall to the second round, the Cowboys should be very interested in selecting him.
