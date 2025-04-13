Could Cowboys target fast-rising DB in 2025 NFL Draft?

Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston just reached a top speed of 24.25 mph on his second forty run (4.29u), the fifth-fastest speed reached by a player at the Combine over the last three years and second-fastest by a CB.



