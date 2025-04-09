Dallas Cowboys to meet with top OT prospect in 2025 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys could go a number of directions with the No. 12 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Whether it is trading up or down or even standing firm, there are several intriguing options.
Many believe the Cowboys will focus on an offensive skill position player like a standout wide receiver or running back, but building in the trenches is not completely off the table.
This week, Dallas will be meeting with one of the top offensive tackle prospects to get a closer look at what he brings to the table.
MORE: Cowboys insider says 'no way' team picks popular NFL Draft prospect
According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys will host Missouri Tigers star Armand Membou at The Star in Frisco.
Membou has previously been projected to the Cowboys in a handful of NFL mock drafts.
MORE: NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12
It's not a flashy pick, but it would still address a serious area of need on the roster.
With a new coaching staff that appears to have a strong interest in dedicating itself to the running game, adding a potential perennial Pro Bowler is intriguing. You could also bump last year's first-round Tyler Guyton inside or to his natural right tackle position.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
