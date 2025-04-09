Cowboys to meet with fastest NFL Draft WR prospect from Combine
Matthew Golden has often been linked to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Daniel Jeremiah, who selected him at No. 12 overall in his last mock draft, went as far as to say he's the perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb.
Golden, who ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, is a deep threat who could open up the Dallas passing attack.
MORE: Joe Milton thrilled about Cowboys trade, learning from Dak Prescott
Now, the Cowboys are planning to get to know Golden a little better with Jordan Schultz reporting that he will visit the team on Thursday.
Golden, who was the fastest wide receiver at the Combine, broke out in 2024 for the Texas Longhorns. He transferred to the program after spending two years in Houston and had 58 receptions for 987 yards with nine touchdowns.
He was impressive with his average of 17 yards per reception, but some question his route-running. Jeremiah, however, said he doesn't see any issues, claiming Golden is a complete wideout who will make an instant impact.
Dallas has several needs that they must address during the upcoming draft, but wide receiver remains their biggest weakness. Outside of Lamb, they don't have anyone who can consistently threaten defenses, and they lack deep threats who can force the safeties to back away from the line of scrimmage.
Golden could provide that for them, even if there are doubts that he should go as high as 12th overall.
