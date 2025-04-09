Cowboys Roundup: Safest NFL Draft prospects for Dallas, Marshawn Kneeland breakout year?
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're midway through another week with the NFL Draft drawing nearer, and the excitement is starting to ramp up as the team continues to meet with some of the top prospects available.
Later this week, Texas Longhorns speedster Matthew Golden, who has become a favorite among the Cowboys fanbase and is one of the top rising receiver prospects in the class, will be visiting The Star to give the Dallas coaching staff a closer look.
MORE: New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB
There is a growing belief the Cowboys are leaning towards adding an offensive playmaker in a matter of weeks, but with Jerry Jones you can never be too sure how things will ultimately play out.
While we wait to see if any chaos emerges in the final two weeks before draft day, let's take a look at some of the headlines making waves around the web and on social media.
5 safesty NFL Draft prospects for Dallas
The Cowboys could try to make a splash in the upcoming draft, but would it be wiser to play it safe and land a home run prospect? Blogging the Boys takes a look at the five safest prospects for the Cowboys to consider.
Marshawn Kneeland poised for breakout year?
DallasCowboys.com recently discussed how the door is wide open for Marshawn Kneeland to have a breakout year in 2025.
