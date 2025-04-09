Cowboys insider says 'no way' team picks popular NFL Draft prospect
With just two weeks until the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys are doing their due diligence on some of the top prospects, and many believe the team is beginning to shift its focus to the offensive side of the ball.
In recent NFL mock drafts, the draftnik community has been zeroing in on wide receiver and running back, with names like Matthew Golden, Tetairoa McMillan, Ashton Jeanty, and Omarion Hampton among the most popular selections.
Recently, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. shared his thoughts on the Cowboys pick and projected the No. 12 overall pick will be North Carolina star running back Omarion Hampton.
MORE: New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB
Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr. of All City DLLS, however, isn't buying it. Hill claims Kiper "don't know" what direction Dallas will go with the pick and that there is "no way" Hampton would be the choice.
One reason many in Cowboys Nation are believing the hype for Hampton is Kiper's recent history which included nailing Dallas' pick of Tyler Smith. Kiper locked in on Smith early at a time when nobody thought he could be a possibility.
MORE: NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12
Kiper held firm, and Smith ended up going to the Cowboys in a pick that has greatly paid off.
Whether he is spot on with Hampton remains to be seen, but it will be interesting to see if he once again dialed in on the right man. The pushback against Hampton is the draft class' depth at running back and several options available in Round 2, so receiver would be the better value on Day 1. Ultimately, we'll see how it all plays out in just over two weeks.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
