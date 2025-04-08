NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12
The 2025 NFL Draft is just under three weeks away and it’s still anyone’s guess what
the Dallas Cowboys will do. Most mock drafts have them going after a wide receiver with Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona being a favorite selection.
Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has a different target in mind, selecting Texas wideout Matthew Golden for Dallas at No. 12.
Jeremiah was a guest on Yahoo Fantasy Forecast and explained his reasoning for the selection. He said Golden, who ran a sub-4.3 in the 40-yard dash gives them some much needed “juice” and “excitement.” He then called Golden a “perfect complement” to CeeDee Lamb.
Jeremiah went on to praise Golden’s ability to get separation down the field and track the ball.
That would be a welcome change for a Dallas offense that had to work far too hard to get anything done this past season.
Most importantly, Jeremiah dismissed concerns about Golden’s route running. While some scouts claim he has issues, Jeremiah claims he didn’t see any of this when studying the film.
The No. 12 overall pick might feel high for Golden, but if he proves to be the missing piece on offense, no one will care in the end.
The 2025 NFL Draft officially gets underway on Thursday, April 24, in Green Bay.
