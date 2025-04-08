Cowboys Country

NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12

Daniel Jeremiah believes this prospect is a perfect fit for the Dallas Cowboys.

Randy Gurzi

Texas wideout Matthew Golden speaks during a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine
Texas wideout Matthew Golden speaks during a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NFL Draft is just under three weeks away and it’s still anyone’s guess what
the Dallas Cowboys will do. Most mock drafts have them going after a wide receiver with Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona being a favorite selection.

Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has a different target in mind, selecting Texas wideout Matthew Golden for Dallas at No. 12.

MORE: Cowboys legend warns Dak Prescott about giving Joe Milton 'a chance'

Jeremiah was a guest on Yahoo Fantasy Forecast and explained his reasoning for the selection. He said Golden, who ran a sub-4.3 in the 40-yard dash gives them some much needed “juice” and “excitement.” He then called Golden a “perfect complement” to CeeDee Lamb.

Jeremiah went on to praise Golden’s ability to get separation down the field and track the ball.

MORE: Cowboys get Jourdan Lewis replacement on Day 2 in new Mel Kiper mock draft

That would be a welcome change for a Dallas offense that had to work far too hard to get anything done this past season.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden grabs the facemask of Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden grabs the facemask of Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most importantly, Jeremiah dismissed concerns about Golden’s route running. While some scouts claim he has issues, Jeremiah claims he didn’t see any of this when studying the film.

The No. 12 overall pick might feel high for Golden, but if he proves to be the missing piece on offense, no one will care in the end.

The 2025 NFL Draft officially gets underway on Thursday, April 24, in Green Bay.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys land pair of offensive stars in 5-round mock draft

'A lot of noise' Dallas Cowboys could land big play WR in NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys star says Dak Prescott's brain works 'like a machine'

Cowboys projected to land National Champion RB on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Draft