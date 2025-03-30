Cowboys could reunite with best available linebacker in free agency
Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks is still looking for a team to play with for the 2025 season.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes Kendricks is the best available linebacker on the open market, and a return to the Cowboys could be in the cards.
"Stop me if you have heard this before—Eric Kendricks (by NFL standards) is old at 33. But the former Pro Bowler was effective in his first season with the Cowboys in 2024, pacing the team with 138 total tackles. In fact, Kendricks played well enough that Patrik Walker of the team’s website believes that it would be wise for Dallas to run it back again with the 11th-year veteran.
“The former First-Team All-Pro linebacker was a stabilizing force for the Cowboys in 2024, and served as a sensational mentor to young talent like Marist Liufau and DeMarvion Overshown as well,” Walker wrote. “Having poached him away from the 49ers in last year's free agency, the headline outside signing for Dallas, Kendricks deserves a second round with the same ask: play at a high level and stabilize a unit that will be without Overshown for a while.”
Overshown's absence stresses a massive need for a linebacker, and Kendricks already has somewhat of a familiarity with the system, making him a strong option for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys might end up looking at options in the NFL Draft before considering a reunion with Kendricks, but if they cannot find a rookie to take his place, it may make the most sense to bring him back.
