Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown teases upcoming number change?
Beginning in 2023, the NFL has allowed players to wear the jersey number zero, which was met with some excitement. Many players have taken advantage of this, but no one on the Dallas Cowboys has been able to yet.
That included DeMarvion Overshown, who wore the number collegiately at Texas. He's been open about his desire to switch back to that jersey in the NFL but so far, he's been told no.
MORE: Stephen Jones teases extensions for Cowboys' DaRon Bland, Jake Ferguson
The reasoning would be unbelievable if it were any other club, but it's on par for one led by Jerry Jones. The team's owner says the number is already taken, stating it's "Rowdy's number." Yes, Rowdy the mascot.
Perhaps Jones is finally changing his mind, or maybe Overshown was able to purchase the number from Rowdy, because it sounds as though the change could be happening. The third-year linebacker took to social media to say he had an announcement coming next week.
While that could be anything, it's worth noting that Overshown screengrabbed a comment from a fan who posted the character "Zero" from the movie Holes. He then shared this on his Instagram story.
Overshown is currently rehabbing a serious knee injury, which ended a breakout campaign for the 2023 third-round pick.
The Cowboys aren't sure when he's going to be able to return to the field, but hopefully, when he does, it will be with the new number.
