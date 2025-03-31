Cowboys Country

Cowboys still looking at trade options, considering 'several things'

Stephen Jones was discussing potential moves for the Dallas Cowboys that could still be in the works, with trades still possible.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer and co-owner Stephen Jones during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer and co-owner Stephen Jones during training camp. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys COO and co-owner Stephen Jones provided plenty of information when speaking to reporters on Sunday ahead of the NFL's annual league meetings in Florida this week.

Jones discussed the latest with Micah Parsons' contract extension and hinted that the team is ready to work on long-term deals with other stars on the roster.

There was another interesting note, however, with Jones suggesting the team may not be done making moves ahead of the NFL Draft.

According to Jones, the door remains open for the team to make more trades before draft day to add veteran talent at some areas of need.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and COO Stephen Jones before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and COO Stephen Jones before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“We’ve got several things we’re looking at from a trade standpoint, but certainly not to the point where we have a deal yet," Jones said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

While Jones was tight-lipped on what those moves could be or what positions could be targeted, it's a positive sign that the team is open to making more moves.

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

It's certainly a change from recent years and one that Cowboys Nation has been waiting for. Let's just see if anything comes to fruition.

There are only 24 days until the 2025 NFL Draft, so if a deal is to be made before draft day, the Cowboys front office better get to work.

