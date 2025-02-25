Cowboys named ‘best landing spot’ for all-time NCAA touchdown king
The Dallas Cowboys spent the past two seasons with Trey Lance as a developmental quarterback. Now a free agent, Lance isn’t expected to return, which has the front office considering another project.
With far more pressing needs, the Cowboys aren’t likely to prioritize a signal-caller until Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. That still leaves several intriguing options, including Dillon Gabriel, who tied the NCAA record for the most touchdown passes last season.
One Oregon blogger sees this pairing as an ideal fit for both the team and Gabriel. Jacob Hamre of Autzen Zoo selected the top landing spots for five Oregon prospects and views Dallas as a match for the well-traveled quarterback.
”Gabriel has the same knockback that Nix had last year. He's too old for a lot of NFL GMs to want to pull the trigger early on. His performance, or lack of in the Rose Bowldidn't help his stock much either.” — Hamre, Autzen Zoo
Hamre acknowledges Gabriel is an older prospect who won’t garner early consideration. He spent six seasons in the NCAA, beginning at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma. Gabriel finished his career at Oregon, leading the Ducks to an undefeated regular season.
In Dallas, he wouldn’t be asked to start anytime soon with Dak Prescott under center. However, he could hone his skills and potentially develop into a starter down the line.
