Cowboys have dominated one particular round in recent NFL Drafts

Fans always remember the NFL Draft's first-round picks. However, the Dallas Cowboys have found recent success in one particular round.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe signals at the line against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe signals at the line against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys currently own the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many mock drafts have the team selecting a running back with their first-round selection.

Drafting a running back in the first round has done well for the team in the past. Ezekiel Elliot and Emmitt Smith are the major names that come to mind.

However, whoever the team selects will be heavily scrutinized. First-round picks are always put under the microscope.

RELATED: Texas star Quinn Ewers working with ex-Dallas Cowboys coach at NFL Combine

There's a lot of pressure on a first-round selection; however, the Cowboys have found a lot more success in the third round in recent drafts.

Marist Liufa
Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble is tackled by Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson and linebacker Marist Liufau in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last season, the team had two third-round selections, those picks were center Cooper Beebe and linebacker Marist Liufau.

In 2023, the team selected DeMarvion Overshown with their third-round selection. If healthy, Overshown could be a pillar for the Cowboys' defense.

In 2021, the team selected Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston in the third round.

Osa Odighizuwa
Philadelphia Eagles guard Tyler Steen blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Of course, getting a first-round selection right can go a long way. Once upon a time, the franchise hit a future Hall of Famer for three straight drafts when they selected Michael Irvin, Troy Aikman, and Smith.

Keep your eye on the third round this year. You could be seeing the Cowboys select another significant piece to start the Schottenheimer era.

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

