Dallas Cowboys named 'poor' fit for top 2025 NFL Draft defensive prospect
The Dallas Cowboys secondary was plagued by injuries throughout the 2024 NFL season. DaRon Bland began the season on injured reserve, Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending knee injury, and several backups were forced out of action.
So when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around with Dallas on the clock at No. 12, taking a "best player available" approach could prove to be the wise move.
If Dallas takes that approach, Michigan Wolverines star defensive back Will Johnson could be available.
MORE: 3 bargain NFL free agents Cowboys should consider
Johnson missed all but six games in his final season due to turf toe, but it is not a long-lasting injury and he possesses all of the talent you want from a first-round pick. However, the Cowboys have been labeled as a "poor landing spot" for the top-10 prospect, per Bleacher Report.
"Because of the injury and the fact he hasn't been on the field in over four months, he's being slept on to a degree despite his previous draft standing.," the article states.
MORE: Key Dallas Cowboys free agent defensive star predicted to spurn team for rival
"That being the case, Johnson may experience a draft-day slide, especially if he's not able to put together a strong workout prior to the draft. The biggest concern for him at this juncture is that he'll take a tumble, thus going lower than expected and signing a smaller rookie contract."
Throughout his three-year career at Michigan, Johnson recorded 9 interceptions, 10 passes defensed, and three touchdowns.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb issues strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk
Super Bowl 60 odds: Way-too-early look at Dallas Cowboys' 2025 chances