Key Dallas Cowboys free agent defensive star predicted to spurn team for rival
The Dallas Cowboys have a big offseason ahead as the team attempts to bounce back from a disappointing 7-10 campaign during the 2024 NFL season.
Injuries plagued the team throughout the year and now they will have to bolster the roster depth at several positions.
With 25 players set to hit free agency, Dallas will have to reload and could potentially lose a number of key free agents, including veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who missed most of last season with a Lisfranc foot injury.
MORE: Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
Looking ahead to the offseason, YardBarker's Seth Trachtman predicted Lawrence could bolt Dallas to join a division rival, Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders.
"Lawrence made multiple Pro Bowls in Dallas when Quinn was defensive coordinator but played only four games in 2024," Trachtman wrote. "He could be a free agent bargain, and Quinn could utilize him in Washington."
MORE: Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision
Lawrence brings familiarity to Dan Quinn's system and would add to the defensive line rotation with his 60.5 career sacks.
Last season, Lawrence played in just four games.
Beginning on Tuesday, February 18, teams can start designating with the franchise or transition tags. The deadline is set for Tuesday, March 4. The "legal tampering period" will begin on Monday, March 10, with free agency officially beginning on Wednesday, March 12 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb issues strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk
Super Bowl 60 odds: Way-too-early look at Dallas Cowboys' 2025 chances