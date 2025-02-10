Super Bowl 60 odds: Way-too-early look at Dallas Cowboys' 2025 chances
It was a rough weekend for Dallas Cowboys Nation, watching former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and the Philadelphia Eagles deliver a 40-22 shellacking to the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
But, while the confetti is still falling, the oddsmakers are giving the Cowboys faithful an opportunity to look ahead at next season and put the past behind them.
DraftKings Sportsbook dropped its way-too-early Super Bowl 60 betting odds with the Eagles (+600) entering the offseason as predictable favorites.
MORE: Cowboys called out for passing on Super Bowl winning head coach candidate
Rounding out the top five is is the Kansas City Chiefs (+700), Buffalo Bills (+700), Baltimore Ravens (+700), and Detroit Lions (+1000).
For the Cowboys, the future is once again looking grim.
MORE: Cowboys should look into trading for Swiss Army Knife wide receiver
Dallas opens at +6500, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, and Atlanta Falcons.
Of course, the betting odds don't really mean anything with a full offseason of roster shakeups yet to come. However, it does show the NFL world that the Cowboys will enter the season with low expectations.
Super Bowl 60 will go down on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. It is the second Super Bowl to be hosted at Levi's Stadium, with the first coming ten years prior at Super Bowl 50.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys