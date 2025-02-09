Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb issues strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk
No matter what's happening in the NFL world, the Dallas Cowboys find a way to make headlines.
That happened this weekend when it was reported they had "internal discussions" about trading Micah Parsons. While that won't overtake the Super Bowl, it's still telling that they were a topic during football's biggest day of the year.
While Jerry Jones surely loves the attention — since it keeps his franchise relevant — CeeDee Lamb is growing tired of it. The superstar wideout retweeted Dov Kleiman's post regarding Parsons and said he just wants to win games with Parsons on board.
Parsons recorded 12 sacks in 2024, giving him 52.5 in four seasons. He's in line for a huge pay raise as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.
Stephen Jones and Jerry Jones have both said they want to get something worked out while adding that they can't see Parsons wearing a different uniform.
Still, the internal trade discussions have been leaked which has to be frustrating for Lamb, who had the media used against him during his negotiations.
Lamb, who signed a four-year extension worth $136 million this offseason following a lengthy holdout, has emerged as a leader for Dallas. Despite their chances of making the playoffs being slim, he continued to fight through a serious shoulder injury and suit up every week.
He finished with 101 receptions for 1,194 yards, and six touchdowns.
Now, he's becoming a vocal leader as he wants to focus to return to results, rather than simply being in the news.
